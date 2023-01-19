x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Former Kennebunk police officer accused of sexual assault of a minor

Andrew Belisle retired in 2020 after 45 years in law enforcement.

More Videos

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A retired officer with the Kennebunk Police Department is facing accusations that he sexually assaulted a minor.

Andrew Belisle, 71, retired from the department in April 2020. He faces sexual abuse of a minor charges stemming from alleged incidents related to the assault of a 14-year-old between June 2019 and October 2020. 

He was indicted in December on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Then on Wednesday, he entered pleas of not guilty to charges of unlawful sexual contact, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, and one count of unlawful sexual touching, according to court documents.

Belisle retired in 2020 after 45 years in law enforcement.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out