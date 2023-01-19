Former Kennebunk police officer accused of sexual assault of a minor

Andrew Belisle retired in 2020 after 45 years in law enforcement.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A retired officer with the Kennebunk Police Department is facing accusations that he sexually assaulted a minor.

Andrew Belisle, 71, retired from the department in April 2020. He faces sexual abuse of a minor charges stemming from alleged incidents related to the assault of a 14-year-old between June 2019 and October 2020.

He was indicted in December on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Then on Wednesday, he entered pleas of not guilty to charges of unlawful sexual contact, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, and one count of unlawful sexual touching, according to court documents.