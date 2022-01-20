Amish market in Unity destroyed by fire

One firefighter suffered a minor injury as crews tackled the blaze, but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

UNITY, Maine — The state fire marshal's office continued its investigation Friday of the fire that destroyed the Amish Community Market & Bakery at 368 Thorndike Road in Unity. State officials said foul play is not suspected as the cause of the fire.

Fire crews from roughly eight towns responded to the fire, authorities told NEWS CENTER Maine. The flames broke out around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Pat Haley, Unity assistant fire chief, said the smoke from the fire could be seen from about 10 miles away in Albion.

The fire was still going strong for several hours after it had first started.

Haley said the store is owned by Amish people and it is typically closed on Thursdays for their community service day.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury as crews tackled the blaze but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The building was destroyed.

Haley said the cold and icy conditions made putting this fire out more challenging.

"We did have a couple issues with trucks freezing up, but we worked around that. There was a lot of ice here, as you can see, that it sits up a little bit. So we had to be real careful, and we were just awful lucky there was only one minor injury," Haley said.

David Gordon, a Unity resident, said this is a devastating loss to the community.

"I've gotten to know quite a few of the people in the neighborhood in their community, and they're some of the nicest people you'd ever want to meet," Gordon said.

The state fire marshal's office was on scene Thursday investigating the cause of the fire.

#HappeningNow fire crews are working to put out a fire here at Community Market on Thorndike Drive in Unity. I’ll have more details on this coming up tonight at 6 on @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/XczrrhOj4c — Carly D'Eon (@CarlyD_onTV) January 20, 2022

In a Facebook post, the market announced anyone who wishes to donate directly to them can do so by mailing:

Community Market

C/O Bishop Caleb Stoll

368 Thorndike road

Unity, Maine 04988

Or through a bank account set up for this fund:

Downeast Credit Union

Community Market Savings Account

58 School Street

PO BOX 760

Unity, Maine 04988