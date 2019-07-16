CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old baby who was abducted from a day care Monday afternoon.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office, Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken from the facility by her mother, Juanita Renee Askew, 22, of Whiteville. Deputies say that Askew is the non-custodial parent of Lonnisha.

In a press release, the sheriff's office said the baby was placed in a foster home by Social Services. Deputies allege that Askew went to the day care and took the child before leaving. She is not allowed to have unsupervised visits with the 4-month-old, according to the release.

Deputies obtained warrants for Askew's arrest for child abduction. She was last seen in a dark green or dark gray two-door sedan with a 30-day tag. Police say that Juanita Askew should be considered dangerous and she has violent tendencies. She is described as 5-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said that Lonnisha was last seen wearing a pink onesie with circle patterns. She has a surgical scar on her abdomen and requires special foods due to a birth defect. She has a cyst over her right eye and a red birthmark on the back of her head.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Bladen County Sheriff's Office at 910-862-6960.