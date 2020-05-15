MAINE, USA — Editor's Note: A previous version of this article has a different photo of the 3-year-old sent from the spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. A correction photo was sent out, which is the photo seen above.

State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a three-year-old girl who may be endangered and is with her parents, according to the spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, Steve McCausland.

The girl's name is Audrey Laferriere. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Her parents were last seen in Van Buren Thursday night. Audrey is with her parents Alex Laferriere and April Levesque.

The girl and her parents are believed to be in a 1985 gray Ford Crown Victoria with Maine license plate 219 VW.

The car has a five-inch wide maroon stripe on it.

Audrey's parents are Alex Laferriere and April Levesque. Alex is 39-years-old, 5'11" tall, 230 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. April Levesque is 37-years-old, 5'8", 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

April lives in Van Buren and Alex lives in Chester, which is near Lincoln.

Anyone seeing the car, the missing girl, or her parents is asked to call State Police in Augusta at 624-7064 or 911.

NEWS CENTER Maine is following this story and will update as more information becomes available.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: CDC alerts doctors to childhood coronavirus-related syndrome

RELATED: Hong Kong shop serving 'tear gas' ice cream

RELATED: Joe Biden says he won't pardon Donald Trump or block investigations

RELATED: Deaf woman shares video to help public learn sign language to communicate while wearing a mask

RELATED: Augusta nurse working on the coronavirus front lines in New York hospital

RELATED: Maine nonprofit builds website to connect community during coronavirus, COVID-19