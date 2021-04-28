Alternative suspect testifies in Moore murder trial

The man Rayshaun Moore’s defense team claims to be an alternative suspect in the murder, 29-year-old Kevin Brogdon, was called to the stand to testify Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine — The trial of a Bangor man charged with murder continued Wednesday at the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor.

Rayshaun Moore, 35, is accused of killing 25-year-old Demetrius Snow of Bangor in the early morning hours of February 2020. Police say Snow died at a local hospital after the two men got into a fight.

On Wednesday, the man Moore’s defense team claims to be an alternative suspect in the murder, 29-year-old Kevin Brogdon, was called to the stand to testify.

Brogdon testified that he and Moore were friends and that he had his back the night of the fight. He admitted to being there when the fight occurred the night Snow was killed but said he didn't do it.

Brogdon also said that he and Snow had both dated the same woman prior to his death. When defense attorney Hunter Tzovarras asked Brogdon if he disliked Snow because of that he simply responded, "No."