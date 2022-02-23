Alleged road rage in Brunswick results in arrest

The driver of one vehicle, Curtis Coker, 52, of Weare, New Hampshire, allegedly hit another vehicle with the butt of a firearm.

A New Hampshire man faces criminal charges after allegedly hitting another vehicle with a handgun during a road rage incident in Brunswick Wednesday morning.

Curtis Coker, 52, of Weare, was charged with criminal threatening and criminal mischief, Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said in a release.

Police received several 911 calls reporting a road rage incident between two vehicles headed south on Interstate 295 around 9 a.m. on Wednesday,

The two vehicles turned from the interstate to Pleasant Street in Brunswick, where a confrontation took place between Coker and an occupant of the other vehicle, who Stewart declined to name.

Coker allegedly displayed a firearm and hit the other vehicle with the butt of the gun, damaging it.

No one was injured, and the other vehicle driver was not charged, Stewart said.

Coker is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on May 3.