Alleged fugitives from Massachusetts arrested in Auburn following hit-and-run

Luis Gonzales and Andy Escarfuller were arrested after Gonzales struck a state trooper with his vehicle, police said

AUBURN, Maine — Two Massachusetts men wanted on fugitive of justice warrants in that state were arrested Saturday in Auburn after allegedly hitting a state trooper standing outside his cruiser.

Luis Gonzales, 29, and Andy Escarfuller, 22, were arrested by the U.S. Marshal Task Force, according to a release.

Gonzales was wanted in Massachusetts on charges including assault and battery with a deadly weapon, negligent operation, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Escarfuller was wanted in Massachusetts on a charge of rape of a child, the U.S. Marshal Service said.

Gonzales was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday, after which he allegedly drove a stolen car into a state police cruiser, backed up, and then intentionally struck a trooper outside his vehicle while attempting to flee.

Escarfuller was in the vehicle at the time, according to the release.