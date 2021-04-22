Alleged drunk driver goes the wrong way on I-295 in Portland, arrested for OUI

Police say the driver's BAC was "more than 3 times the legal limit"

PORTLAND, Maine — A Westbrook man is facing OUI and driving to endanger charges after he was driving the wrong way on I-295 in Portland Thursday morning. Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said his blood alcohol content (BAC) was "more than 3 times the legal limit."

Around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, State Police received reports that a car was going northbound in the southbound lane of the Interstate, Moss said. The car drove the wrong way for approximately five miles and even passed a marked State Police cruiser that had been slowing traffic in the southbound lanes, according to Moss.

Troopers from Troops B, G, the Portland Police Department, and Maine Marine Patrol responded to the area.

Moss said the driver eventually pulled into a cross-over after seeing a Maine Marine Patrol truck with its lights on.

The driver, identified as Eric Page, 30, of Westbrook was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and driving to endanger.