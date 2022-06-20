Alleged burglars caught in York home after owners see them on live security video

The owners of a house on Mountain Road told police they were watching the video from another location.

YORK, Maine — Two men are charged with burglary after police were alerted by York homeowners who said they watched the alleged burglary take place on home security cameras.

Gary Farr, 42, of Sanford, and Steven Malloy, 40, of North Yarmouth, are charged with Class B felony burglary.

The owners of a home at 229 Mountain Road called York police from another location just before 7 a.m. Monday to report that the homeowner had live camera footage of people inside the home, Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan of the York Police Department said in a release.

The homeowner allegedly gave accurate descriptions of the suspects inside the home.

Police arrested the two men inside the home and determined that items had been taken by the suspects or moved within the house to be taken just before officers arrived, Cryan said.

They were arrested and taken to York County Jail, where they remained on $25,000 bail as of Monday.