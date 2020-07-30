Alleged attacker in December crime spree pleads not guilty

Quinton Hanna, 22, is believed to be assailant in a series of attacks, including the murder of 82-year-old Christmas tree farmer Jim Pearson.

PORTLAND, Maine — Quinton Hanna, 22, of Freeport was arraigned Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court on murder charges.

Hanna is the alleged attacker of three incidents in Scarborough, Freeport, and West Bath.

The series of attacks started around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 when Hanna allegedly stabbed a 68-year-old man at his home in Freeport. The following day, Hanna allegedly stabbed James Pearson, 82, in the front yard of his Scarborough home.

Two hours later, police say he sexually assaulted and threatened a 42-year-old woman in West Bath. Hanna later fled on foot and committed a robbery of a 72-year-old woman.

Pearson, a Christmas tree farmer, did not survive the attack.

Hanna was arraigned on four charges: attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, intentional or knowing murder, and eluding an officer. Maine Attorney General’s Offices spokesman Marc Malon said Hanna entered a plea of not guilty and not criminally responsible.

Hanna had a prior criminal record. Through a background check, NEWS CENTER Maine learned that in October 2016, Hanna was charged with two cases of misdemeanor theft.

In November 2016, he was charged by the University of Maine in Gorham for unlawful sexual touching, a misdemeanor change. In the same case, it appears he was also charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.