PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police officials say a 25-year-old man is dead after he ran from the scene of an alleged assault, Sunday afternoon.

Police saw the man run across I-295 and on to the Back Cove Running Path as police arrived. Officials say they saw the man leave the path near the I-295 off-ramp and jump into Back Cove.

A Portland fireboat crew pulled the man out of the water approximately 25 minutes later and treated him on the boat. The man was taken to Maine Med, where he succumbed to injuries suffered during the chase.

Police say the alleged victim, the 25-year-old girlfriend of the suspect, was taken to Maine Med with non-life threatening injuries.

A passer-by who attempted to help the woman during the alleged assault was himself allegedly assaulted. That person's injuries did not require hospitalization.

The Medical Examiner should release the cause of death sometime Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged assault to contact them at (207) 874-8575.

