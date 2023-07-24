Albion man, 40, arrested after falsely reporting crime in Scarborough

Police determined Donald Veilleux, 40, made a false report "in an attempt to divert officers away from his location." He had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — An Albion man was arrested Monday after allegedly pulling a gun on another person in the parking lot of a business in Scarborough.

Donald Veilleux, 40, reportedly had multiple outstanding warrants out for his arrest in Penobscot, Kennebec, and York counties, the Scarborough Police Department said in a news release.

Veilleux's vehicle was located by a Scarborough patrol officer in the parking lot of a nearby business, and the officer reportedly waited at the vehicle for Veilleux to return, the release stated.

While the officer was waiting by the vehicle, the Scarborough Communications Division received a phone call from an unknown man who reported he had just had a gun pulled on him in the parking lot of another business "a distance away," according to the release.

Additional officers responded to investigate and they discovered Veilleux exiting a store and getting into his vehicle, the release said. Police managed to detain him without incident.

Police determined it was Veilleux who called the Scarborough Communications Division, making a false report "in an attempt to divert officers away from his location," the release stated.

Veilleux was taken to the Cumberland County Jail where, aside from the outstanding warrants, he was charged with false public report, two counts of violating conditions of release, and unlawful possession of Scheduled W drug.

Police assure the public the threats made during this incident were not credible.