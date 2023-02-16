Albany Township man, 36, charged with drug trafficking

Deputies found quantities of various drugs and cash in the home of 36-year-old Jordan Bennett on Hunts Corner Road.

ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Maine — Oxford County deputies executed a search warrant for stolen property on Wednesday at the home of 36-year-old Jordan Bennett on Hunts Corner Road, deputies say.

A news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated that during the search, deputies found quantities of various drugs and cash in the home and called the Maine State Police and Maine Drug Enforcement Agents to help.

Fentanyl, cocaine, meth, ketamine, prescription drugs, and around $4,000 cash were seized at the home, deputies said. The narcotics have a street value of $23,000.

Bennett was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with the following: aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs (Class A), unlawful trafficking of schedule drugs (Class B), and violation of conditions of release, deputies said.