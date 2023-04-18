Alabama man wanted on sex offender charges arrested in Maine

Jerry Griffin, 53, was wanted in both Alabama and Maine for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — An Alabama man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender was arrested in Old Orchard Beach on Monday.

Jerry Griffin, 53, was reportedly wanted by both the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in Alabama and the Biddeford Police Department for "failure to register as a sex offender," a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday.

An arrest warrant for Griffin was issued by Alabama on November 3, 2022, and an additional warrant was issued by Maine on Jan. 13, according to the release.

"Based upon an investigation from the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, investigators developed information that Griffin was currently in Maine," the release said. "Through a collaborative investigative effort, the USMS, Maine Violent Offender Task Force located Griffin and was able to safely apprehend him at a residence in Old Orchard Beach, Maine on April 17, 2023."

Following his apprehension, Griffin was charged as a "fugitive from justice in relation to the Alabama warrant," the release stated Tuesday. Griffin is also facing additional charges out of Maine.

The Old Orchard Beach Police Department also assisted in apprehending Griffin Monday.