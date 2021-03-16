‘Agitated’ man allegedly tells Asian woman to ‘go back where she came from’ before damaging her car in Portland

"To be the target of such a racist and hate-induced crime cuts directly against everything we stand for in the city of Portland," Chief Frank Clark said.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating a “racially motivated” hate crime after a woman was reportedly harassed and targeted because of her race, police said in a release.

According to police, the 38-year-old victim, who is Asian, reported that around 2 p.m. on Monday, she and her children were sitting in her vehicle in the area of 471 Forest Ave. when an “agitated” man, described as a white man in his 40s, made eye contact with her and started yelling at her to “go back to where she came from.”

Police say the woman tried to move her car to create distance between her and suspect, but he kicked her driver side mirror, snapping it from its bracket and piercing a large hole in the frame.

"To be the target of such a racist and hate-induced crime cuts directly against everything we stand for in the city of Portland," Chief Frank Clark said. "Our detectives will be working diligently to identify this offender and bring justice to this victim."

Portland police are investigating the incident as a hate crime, and said they will coordinate with the Maine Attorney General’s Office on the investigation.

The woman told police she has previously seen the suspect frequently walking on Forest Ave.

If anyone has any information that could help Portland Police solve this crime, please call (207) 874-8575.

