Affidavit: Woman killed in Maine was stabbed 484 times

Newly unsealed court documents show that Kimberly Neptune, 43, killed in her home in eastern Maine in April was stabbed 484 times.

PERRY, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published April 30, 2022.

An autopsy report revealed that a woman killed in her home in in April was stabbed 484 times, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Kimberly Neptune, 43, of Perry, had wounds on her legs, stomach, neck and head when her body was discovered wrapped in a blanket, State Police Detective Lawrence Anderson wrote in the affidavit.

Donnell J. Dana and Kailie A. Brackett were both charged with murder on April 29, little more than a week after Neptune died. Both knew Neptune. Their attorneys didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

The affidavit that was unsealed Wednesday indicated Brackett had accused Neptune of stealing money, and that Dana and Brackett planned to rob her.

The disclosure of the affidavit was first reported by the Bangor Daily News. Dana, 39, and Brackett, 38, continue to be held in the Washington County Jail.