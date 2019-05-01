A Peru man charged with the double-murder of a couple found shot to death on New Year's Day made his first court appearance Friday.

Mark Penley, 49, in cuffs and flanked by law enforcement, entered Oxford County court at about 2:30 p.m. Friday for an arraignment.

Penley is charged with the first-degree murders of Heather Bickford and Dana Hill, both 31, who were found dead Jan. 1 inside a South Paris apartment. He was arrested Thursday night at the Rumford Police Department.

RELATED: Peru man charged with murder of South Paris couple

According to an affidavit released Friday, police said Penley entered the apartment and shot Bickford – his ex-girlfriend – and Hill multiple times.

Penley called 911 to report the situation, police said, and court documents state that when police arrived they found Penley inside the apartment on the couch holding Bickford's infant child and her 8-year-old daughter.

The affidavit detailed witness accounts of Bickford’s fear of Penley, and mentioned her plans to file an order of protection against him.

Witnesses listed in the court documents also detailed Penley’s jealousy of Bickford and Hill’s relationship, and his drawn out preparations to quote “blow his whole paycheck on bullets and kill them both."

Shayanne Buck, ex-girlfriend of Mark Penley, told police Penley constantly issued threats toward Bickford. One threat issued was, "if I can't have Heather, no one can have her."

Colleen Elias tearfully remembered her childhood friend.

"[Bickford], I can say, was just what you would call a happy go lucky person," Elias said. "[She] had this laugh that I wish I had recorded because everyone should hear it. She could make anyone laugh."

Elias said Bickford and Hill were a happy couple.

"Dana was not in any way a negative part of Heather's life," she said. "They were very much in love and very happy together."

Elias set up a GoFundMe to help both families cover expenses and take care of the children. As of Friday night it had reached half of its $10,000 goal.

Elias also organized a vigil to remember the couple, so that the community can grieve. It's scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday in Moor Park in South Paris.

"The whole state of Maine is really a small town feel," Elias said, "and for that reason I feel the community needs a place to go to express their emotions."