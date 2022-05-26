Affidavit: Man strangled his mother to death in Maine

Jason Ibarra allegedly told police he strangled his mother, Jeanine Ross. Her body was found Tuesday with a set of keys attached to a lanyard around her neck.

BATH, Maine — A man charged with killing his 66-year-old mother told police he strangled her after she attacked him, according to court records.

Jason Ibarra, 42, is expected to make his initial court appearance Friday following the killing of his mother, Jeanine Ross, the Bangor Daily News reported. Her body was found late Tuesday morning with a set of keys attached to a lanyard around her neck.

An autopsy concluded that Ross’ death was a homicide caused by strangulation, according to the police affidavit.