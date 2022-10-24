Adam Montgomery charged with second-degree murder in death of Harmony Montgomery

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced the charge during a press conference on Monday.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Harmony Montgomery in the headline.

An arrest was made in connection with the 2019 death of New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery.

Adam Montgomery, 32, was arrested and faces four charges in connection with his daughter's death.

The four charges include:

Second-degree murder

Falsifying physical evidence

Abuse of a corpse

Tampering with a witness.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced the development at a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday in Manchester.

Formella thanked all involved in the investigation and said today marks the "next major step" in the case while also noting that there is "much more work to come."

Montgomery was brought to Hillsborough County House of Corrections.