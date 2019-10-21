YORK COUNTY, Maine — An Acton woman charged with murder after stabbing her ex-husband in the chest in front of their two young children will be sentenced Monday in York County Superior Court.

Kandee Weyland Collind, now 49, stabbed Scott Weyland in the chest with a knife in front of their two children, who were 7 and 11 years old at the time, after learning he had just been granted custody.

The stabbing took place on Feb. 22, 2017, just down Milton Mills Road from the home the couple had lived in with their two children.

Scott Weyland died at a Sanford hospital from his injuries.

Under terms of a plea agreement, Collind pleaded guilty to murder in August 2018 in exchange for a sentence of 32 years, but two months later attempted, unsuccessfully, to withdraw that plea, saying she hadn't taken psychiatric medication the day she agreed to the plea, the Portland Press Herald reported.

