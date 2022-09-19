South Berwick man crashes vehicle into Wilson Lake while allegedly intoxicated

The 20-year-old was able to free himself from the crashed vehicle. He swam ashore where he was taken into custody by deputies.

ACTON, Maine — York County deputies responded to a report of an attempted break-in at a home in the area of Langley Shores Drive in Acton around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The homeowner, who was not home at the time, observed the attempted break-in on his Ring doorbell, describing the individual as intoxicated and "clad only in underwear," a news release issued by the York County Sheriff's Office on Monday said.

The release stated the individual fled the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies received a description of the individual's vehicle and later found a vehicle fitting the description on Buzzell Road in Acton.

According to the release, a deputy turned around in his cruiser upon passing the suspected vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle "took off at a high rate of speed."

Not long after speeding away from the deputy's cruiser, the vehicle was found in Wilson Lake, the release stated.

The suspect was identified as Logan Pratt, 20, of South Berwick. The release stated Pratt was able to free himself from the crashed vehicle. He swam ashore, where deputies then took him into custody.

According to the release, Pratt was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

"Pratt was summonsed for Eluding an Officer and other traffic-related charges with more charges expected as the investigation continues," officials said.