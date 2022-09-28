One person dead, suspect charged after shooting at Arkansas hospital

A suspect has been arrested and one person is dead after an active shooter threat at CHI St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas police agencies were on the scene of an active shooter threat at a Sherwood hospital on Wednesday morning where at least one person died and the shooter was arrested.

Josh Cook, who works as the spokesperson for CHI St. Vincent North, initially confirmed the "suspected incident."

The Sherwood Police Department later confirmed it was an active shooter situation.

Police got the call of shots fired at the hospital around 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased individual, who was later identified as 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield, in Room 409 on the fourth floor.

Whitfield was visiting his fiancé, in the hospital when 24-year-old Raymond "Ajay" Allen Lovett Jr. entered the room.

Whitfield's fiancé stated that when Whitfield started taking care of her, Lovett asked how long the pair had been together and shot at the other man.

She also added that Lovett had the gun pointed at her until she pressed the emergency button, and he fled the room.

The hospital went on lockdown, but that was lifted once everything was cleared.

Alongside Sherwood police, there are also officers from the North Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and the Little Rock Police Department responding to the incident.

Police confirmed shortly after 11:00 a.m. that a suspect was in custody and one person was dead.

The victim died from at least one gunshot wound, Sherwood police said.

The shooter, Raymond Lovett, was identified "quickly" and taken into police custody by Little Rock police within a two-hour timeframe.

He has been charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault.

"Our prayers go out to our patients, their families, our heroic coworkers, and their families," said Chad Aduddell, CEO of CHI St. Vincent.

Little Rock police said that they arrested Lovett at Zimmerman's Exxon and notified Sherwood police upon detaining the shooting suspect.

Whitfield was not a patient at the hospital and was visiting someone there when the shooting happened.

Charges have not been filed against Lovett at this time.