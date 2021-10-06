Accused carjacker stole car in Old Orchard Beach, failed to steal two others and a moped, court documents say

During the incidents, Jeffrey Lavery of N.H. allegedly knocked a man out with a punch and fought a 9-year-old boy.

SACO, Maine — The New Hampshire man arrested in connection with Wednesday's attempted carjacking in Saco faced a judge on Friday.

34-year-old Jeffrey Lavery, of Harrisville, New Hampshire, tried to steal multiple cars in Old Orchard Beach and Saco, according to court documents.

Police said Lavery's first stop was at a home on Saco Ave. in Old Orchard Beach. Court documents say Lavery knocked on the door. When a nine-year-old boy answered, Lavery pushed his way in, and grabbed a set of car keys off the counter, witnesses said.

The documents say the boy ran out of the house after Lavery, fighting him while Lavery was in the driver's seat. The boy told police that Lavery shut the door on his fingers.

Police said Lavery eventually ran off. The homeowners theorized Lavery did not know how to drive a manual transmission car and could not figure out how to put the car in drive.

Documents say Lavery's second stop was at a home on Evergreen Ave. in Old Orchard Beach, where police say he assaulted a man and tried to steal his moped. Court documents said Lavery punched the man in the face, knocking him out, and then ran off.

Old Orchard Police said a short time later, they got a third call about an incident at a home on Atlantic Avenue. Documents say Lavery confronted a couple in their home, stole the keys to their red Toyota Avalon, and drove off in it.

Saco Police said they got reports of someone speeding, driving recklessly, and running other cars off the road, even hitting some of them.

A short time later, police said Lavery tried to carjack the black Mercedes from a man in front of Patriot Subaru on Route 1, but after a short fight, he got back in the Avalon and drove off.

Court documents say Lavery pulled over on I-95 just south of the Wells exit and ran into the woods. After a short chase, police caught up to him and arrested him.