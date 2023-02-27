Acadia National Park investigating after string of vandalism incidents

The graffiti primarily consists of spray-painted red blazes that could potentially confuse trail visitors.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The National Park Service is investigating a series of graffiti vandalism incidents along hiking trails in Acadia National Park.

The vandalism primarily consists of "red blazes spray painted on trees, rocks, and cairns" along Spring, South Ridge Penobscot, Penobscot East, and Deer Brook hiking trails, according to a news release from the NPS.

The NPS said the red markings could create confusion for trail visitors who rely on blue markings along hiking trails for directions.

"In addition to the red paint damaging park resources, it encourages visitors who might not be familiar with these trails to embark on potentially dangerous routes," the release stated.

The NPS is asking anyone with information regarding the incidents to submit an anonymous tip or call 207-288-8791.