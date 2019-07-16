CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 4-month-old North Carolina girl abducted from her Bladen County day care Monday was found safe Tuesday in Columbus County, according to WRAL-TV.

A statewide Amber Alert had been issued after Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken from the facility by her mother, Juanita Renee Askew, 22, of Whiteville. Deputies said Askew is the non-custodial parent of Lonnisha.

Authorities told WRAL-TV that the child was found with her mother and an unidentified man at a bus stop in Lumberton.

In a press release, the sheriff's office said the baby was placed in a foster home by Social Services. Deputies allege Askew went to the day care and took the child before leaving. She is not allowed to have unsupervised visits with the 4-month-old, according to the release.

Deputies obtained warrants for Askew's arrest for child abduction.