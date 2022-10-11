Dog found abandoned in closet of Caribou home

Police said they believe the dog was abandoned at a home after the previous homeowner left but before the home was purchased.

CARIBOU, Maine — Caribou police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found alone and reportedly abused.

The department shared photos of the dog on its Facebook page on Thursday.

In the Facebook post, police said the dog was found abandoned in a closet in a recently purchased home that was empty for a while.

Police said they believe the dog was abandoned at the home after the previous owner left but before the home was purchased.

Police updated the Facebook post to say they identified a suspect and are in the process of locating him.

The dog is getting the care it needs, officials said.