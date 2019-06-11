CONWAY, N.H. — A man from Manchester, New Hampshire is being charged with six counts of indecent exposure and gross lewdness

Donald Corbeil, 50, was arrested on Monday by police in Conway, New. He is also being charged with endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of simple assault.

Police say Conway Police Detective Sergeant Kelley-Scott began investigating Corbeil after they received a complaint from New Hampshire’s Division for Children, Youth and Families that a female juvenile made a report of inappropriate sexual behavior against Mr. Corbeil.

Police say Corbeil appeared in court on the charges on Tuesday, November 5.

Corbeil is scheduled to appear for a trial management conference on March 3, 2020 at the 3rd Circuit Conway District Court.

