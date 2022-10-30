x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

A 43-year-old Maine woman dead after a fatal car crash in Readfield Sunday afternoon

Martha Shellman died after she crashed into a tree on Gorden Road. According to officials, she was believed to have been involved in another crash minutes before.
police car sirens

READFIELD, Maine — A woman from Maine died Sunday afternoon after she crashed her car into a tree on Gorden Road in Readfield.

Related Articles

According to a release by Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, 43-year-old Martha Shellman, of Maine, crossed the center line before the crash.

It is unknown what town Shellman is from as of Sunday night, Moss added.

Maine State Police Troopers believe she was involved in another crash in Belgrade minutes before she died. Speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash, but Moss said further investigation is needed. Shellman was wearing her seatbelt.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash in Belgrade, per the release.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Former Kennebec County Sheriff's deputy indicted on domestic violence, sexual assault charges

Before You Leave, Check This Out