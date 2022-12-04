86-year-old resident dies at Mountain View Correctional Facility

CHARLESTON, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections confirmed Mountain View Correctional Facility resident Robert Craig, 86, died early Sunday morning.
In a release, the Department said Craig's death was attended by medical officials.
Craig, from Clearwater, Florida, was serving a 33-year sentence after he was convicted of murdering 86-year-old Leo Corriveau in Presque Isle in 2017.
The two men were former neighbors in Florida. Craig was visiting Corriveau in Presque Isle when he killed him.
According to department policy, the Attorney General's Office and Medical Examiner were notified of the death.