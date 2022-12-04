86-year-old resident dies at Mountain View Correctional Facility

The Maine Department of Corrections announced 86-year-old Robert Craig died Sunday. He was serving a 33-year sentence for murder after being convicted in 2017.

CHARLESTON, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections confirmed Mountain View Correctional Facility resident Robert Craig, 86, died early Sunday morning.

In a release, the Department said Craig's death was attended by medical officials.

Craig, from Clearwater, Florida, was serving a 33-year sentence after he was convicted of murdering 86-year-old Leo Corriveau in Presque Isle in 2017.

The two men were former neighbors in Florida. Craig was visiting Corriveau in Presque Isle when he killed him.