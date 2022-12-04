x
Crime

86-year-old resident dies at Mountain View Correctional Facility

The Maine Department of Corrections announced 86-year-old Robert Craig died Sunday. He was serving a 33-year sentence for murder after being convicted in 2017.
Credit: Maine Dept. of Corrections
The Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, Maine.

CHARLESTON, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections confirmed Mountain View Correctional Facility resident Robert Craig, 86, died early Sunday morning.

In a release, the Department said Craig's death was attended by medical officials. 

Craig, from Clearwater, Florida, was serving a 33-year sentence after he was convicted of murdering 86-year-old Leo Corriveau in Presque Isle in 2017.

The two men were former neighbors in Florida. Craig was visiting Corriveau in Presque Isle when he killed him.

According to department policy, the Attorney General's Office and Medical Examiner were notified of the death.

