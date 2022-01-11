Police said the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of North Exeter Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 79-year-old woman is recovering after being shot while watching television in her home Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Exeter Avenue, near 21st Street and Tibbs Avenue on Indy's west side.

Medics transported the woman to Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the woman appeared to have been shot in the shoulder.

Police have not released any suspect information.