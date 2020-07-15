x
70-year-old Knox man dies under vehicle in his driveway

When first responders arrived at the location on Morse Rd, they found Dennis Bailey trapped under a vehicle, dead from injuries he sustained prior to their arrival
KNOX, Maine — A 70-year-old man in Knox was trapped under a vehicle in his driveway, with injuries resulting in his death Wednesday.

At 3:15 p.m. Waldo County Regional Communication Center received a call, and when first responders arrived at the house on Morse Road, they found Dennis Bailey with injuries sustained in the incident prior to their arrival.

This incident remains under investigation by the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Freedom Fire, Unity Ambulance, and Maine State Police all assisted at the scene.

This story will be updated. 

