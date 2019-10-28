PORTLAND, Maine — The 62-year-old man charged with beating his neighbor to death in a downtown Portland apartment building pleaded not guilty on Monday, October 28.

Everett Meserve was charged with savagely beating Rodney Cleveland on August 3 at the 81 Danforth Street apartment building in Portland.

Cleveland died on September 15 at Maine Medical Center more than a month after he was first admitted. The same day Meserve was charged with his murder.

Meserve pleaded not guilty to the murder charge on Monday in Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland.

