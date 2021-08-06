6-year-old boy crashes babysitter's car in Livermore Falls

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — A 6-year-old boy in Livermore Falls crashed his babysitter's SUV on Saturday.
According to Livermore Falls Fire Chief Edward Hastings, the babysitter told police the boy had gone to bed around 8 p.m. but got up and got ahold of the SUV keys from a nightstand. The boy drove up and down the street and crashed while attempting a U-turn.
According to a Facebook post, officials arrived at the scene around 10:20 p.m. to find the SUV wedged between a telephone pole and a house.
No one was injured. Units cleared the scene just before midnight.