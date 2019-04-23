WISCASSET, Maine — Six people have been charged with smuggling drugs into Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, state drug agents announced Tuesday.

Maine's Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said beginning in January, agents from the Mid-Coast District Task Force and investigators at the Two Bridges Regional Jail began investigating the smuggling of drugs into the jail.

The investigation focused on Alexander Laurelez, 23, of Topsham, who had enlisted the help of the 17-year-old and Kyle Brady, 19, of Topsham, to send him Suboxone and LSD to him through the mail while he was an inmate at the jail. Laurelez instructed the two to hide the drugs between pieces of paper inside an envelope marked as “Legal Correspondence” and addressed and mailed to fellow inmate George Markos, 29, of Bath.

The envelopes had a return address of a Maine law firm to give the appearance it contained legal papers in attempt to avoid jail authorities from opening the letters. The law firm had no knowledge or involvement in the scheme.

The investigation also revealed that fellow inmate Devin Leonard, 26, of Wiscasset, coordinated with Laurelez to have suboxone smuggled into him. Leonard had his girlfriend Brianna Ayers, 23, of Lewiston, mail Suboxone to the teenager involved, who then mailed off the letters to the jail.

On Feb. 27, jail investigators intercepted an envelope to the jail addressed to Markos, containing 17 Suboxone strips and three tabs of LSD.

On April 20, Laurelez, who had been released from the jail, was re-arrested in Topsham and transported back to the Two Bridges Jail. Bail was set at $10,000 cash.

The juvenile, 17, was charged and released to her parents in Topsham.

Leonard was charged at the Androscoggin County Jail where he was being held on unrelated charges. Bail was set at $5,000 cash.

Brady was charged at the Cumberland County Jail where he is being held on a probation hold. No bail was set.

Markos was charged at Two Bridges where he is still an inmate on a probation violation. No bail was set.

Ayers had been in contact with agents on her charges but failed to turn herself in. An arrest warrant has been issued for her.

The following people were all charged with trafficking in prison contraband, in addition to the other charges mentioned:

Laurelez was charged with aggravated furnishing of schedule W drugs, Class B (Suboxone & LSD)

The juvenile from Topsham was charged with unlawful furnishing of schedule W drugs, Class C (Suboxone & LSD)

Brady was charged with aggravated furnishing of schedule W Drugs, Class B (Suboxone & LSD)

Markos was charged with unlawful furnishing of schedule W drugs, Class C (Suboxone & LSD)

Leonard was charged with aggravated furnishing of schedule W drugs, Class B (Suboxone & LSD)

Ayers was charged with unlawful furnishing of schedule W drugs, Class C (Suboxone & LSD)

In addition to representatives from the jail, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office and Topsham Police assisted in the case.

Suboxone is a prescription medicine that contains the active ingredients buprenorphine and naloxone. It is used to treat adults who are dependent on opioids.