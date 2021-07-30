6 arrested in connection with alleged Michigan-based drug trafficking organization, says MDEA

The MDEA said the group is believed to be responsible for the distribution of large amounts of drugs throughout Hancock and Penobscot Counties.

HERMON, Maine — Six people were arrested in Hermon and charged with felony drug trafficking offenses Wednesday as the result of a months-long investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA), commander Peter Arno said in a release Friday.

The six people arrested are connected to a "significant" drug trafficking organization based in Detroit, Michigan, according to Arno. Arno said the group is believed to be responsible for the distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine throughout Hancock and Penobscot counties.

In March of this year, MDEA agents in Ellsworth opened an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine by people in the Ellsworth area. The investigation, which included the undercover purchase of these drugs, resulted in the arrests of three men and a woman from Hancock County, according to Arno.

Subsequently, Arno said agents were able to identify a garage apartment of a house on Cedar Brook Drive in Hermon from which the drugs were being trafficked. Further investigation revealed that the apartment was being rented to suspected drug traffickers from the Detroit, Michigan area, according to Arno.

On Wednesday, MDEA agents and deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the garage apartment in Hermon. Inside, Arno said officers located two people from Ypsilanti, Michigan. As a result of this search and related investigations, Arno said agents seized 1 pound of fentanyl, 3/4 of a pound of methamphetamine, 87 grams of crack cocaine, $19,000 in cash, a loaded AK-47 rifle, and two loaded semi-automatic handguns.

Arno said an additional 3 pounds of a white powder substance were also seized, which officials believe is fentanyl. However, it must still undergo laboratory analysis.

Arno provided the following about people arrested and the charges they're facing in connection with MDEA's investigation:

Davon Campbell, 25, of Ypsilanti, Michigan is charged with class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (fentanyl, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine. The charges were elevated to the most serious class due to the quantity of drugs seized, along with the presence of firearms, according to Arno. Bail was set at $60,000 cash.

Andre Terry, 33, of Ypsilanti, Michigan is charged with class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (fentanyl, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine). The charges were elevated to the most serious class due to the quantity of drugs seized, along with the presence of firearms, according to Arno. Terry was denied bail due to the fact that he was already out on bail at the time this offense, according to Arno.

David Conaway, 22, of Ellsworth is charged with class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (methamphetamine). Charges were aggravated due to the amount of drugs seized, according to Arno.

Jacob Murphy, 41, of Surry is charged with class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (methamphetamine and heroin). Charges were aggravated due to the amount of drugs seized, according to Arno.

Robert Mann, 42, of Ellsworth is charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine). The charges were aggravated because Mann was found to be in possession of drugs and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, according to Arno.

Melissa Giuliana of Ellsworth is charged with class B trafficking in schedule W drugs (heroin).