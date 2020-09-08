Maine Cold Case: Ogunquit teen's murder remains unsolved 50 years later

Mary Olenchuk's body was found approximately two weeks later in a barn at the Parson's Estate in Kennebunk, just 10 miles from her home, police say.

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Fifty painful years have passed and still no answers for the family of a murdered Ogunquit teen.

Maine State Police officials say 13-year-old Mary Olenchuk disappeared just 200 yards from her family home in Ogunquit on Sunday, August 9, 1970, around 5 in the evening.

Olenchuk was standing beside a maroon car, possibly a 1967 Chevy right before she vanished, according to witness reports. Police say the driver of the maroon car was described as a white male in his mid-thirties and wearing dark clothing.

Olenchuk's body was found approximately two weeks later on August 22, 1970, in a barn at the Parson's Estate in Kennebunk. The barn was 10 miles from where investigators believe she was abducted.

To this day her killer remains at large. If you have any information about this crime, please call the police.