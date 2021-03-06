5 non-US citizens taken into US Border Patrol custody in Gardiner traffic stop

A state official said the white GMC work van was stopped for allegedly speeding before finding 6 men laying in the back

GARDINER, Maine — Five people traveling in a van on I-295 near Gardiner Thursday were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said state police pulled the van over for allegedly speeding. Ruben Huazco, 23, of Milford, MA, was driving the van when the van pulled it over.

According to Moss, the trooper noticed a person was lying in the backseat and when the door was the trooper found men lying down on the floor.

Moss said three of the men who had or were in the process of getting their permanent resident cards were taken to the Gardiner Service Plaza, where they made transportation arrangements. The others were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents.