42-year sentence handed down in Bangor murder case

Superior Court Justice Ann Murray said in court that when Daly went to Lewis’s apartment that night it wasn’t a social call, there was preplanning.

BANGOR, Maine — 32-year-old Frank, AKA, F Daly, was sentenced to 42-years in prison in Bangor Thursday.

At his trial in September, Daly was found guilty of the 2018 murder of 51-year-old Israel Lewis, who was shot twice in his apartment on Second Street in Bangor.

Daly showed little emotion to the sentence given to him in the courtroom at the Penobscot County Judicial Center.

Superior Court Justice Ann Murray said in court that when Daly went to Lewis’s apartment that night it wasn’t a social call, there was preplanning.

After the sentencing, Maine Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bouge said, "We're pleased with the sentence and the family members, unfortunately, live out of state but they also wanted to say that they felt that justice had been done and they were pleased with the result."