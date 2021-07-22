40-year sentence upheld for man who killed his roommate

Dustan Bentley pleaded guilty to murder in the death of 65-year-old William Popplewell in Old Orchard Beach in March 2019.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's Note: The video above aired in October 2020 when Bentley was sentenced.

Maine’s supreme court has upheld a 40-year prison sentence imposed on a man who killed his roommate.

Dustan Bentley pleaded guilty to murder in the death of 65-year-old William Popplewell in Old Orchard Beach in March 2019. Police arrested him as he was attempting to ratchet Popplewell’s body into the trunk of his car, which was lined with a shower curtain.