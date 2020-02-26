WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says four people have been charged with selling heroin in Washington County.

Steve McCausland of the Maine Department of Public Safety released this list of those that were arrested:

Ashley Doten (32) of Indian Township – Bail set at $25,000.00.

Ralph Francis (27) of Indian Township – Bail set at $25,000.00.

Marcus Horry (35) of Logan, West Virginia. Bail set at $50,000.00.

Raymond Neptune (29) of Indian Township – Bail set at $25,000.00.

McCausland said all four were arrested and charged with Class B, unlawful trafficking of heroin.

McCausland said further in his news release, over the past six months, agents from the MDEA Downeast District Task Force, conducted an investigation into an organized group distributing heroin throughout Washington County.

During the investigation, agents conducted a number of undercover purchases of heroin from several residences in the county and Indian Township.

Tuesday afternoon, drug agents searched a home at 6 Alder Lane in Indian Township.

Ashley Doten, Ralph Francis, and Marcus Horry were at the home and arrested.

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 7 grams of heroin, $8,000 in suspected drug proceeds and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Raymond Neptune was found at another location in Indian Township and was arrested. All four were brought to the Washington County Jail.

Assisting drug agents were Indian Township Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Border Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.