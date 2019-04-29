LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — Four men were arrested Sunday in Lebanon at a property police said they had burglarized of copper piping and were preparing to steal other items.

The house on Carl Broggi Highway was vacant and bank-owned due to a recent foreclosure, troopers told state Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland. It was the property managers that discovered the burglary Sunday afternoon while four strangers were at the home.

Troopers said two men were found inside the house, another was hiding in a shed and a fourth was found in the woods. Two gave troopers false names, McCausland said, and two were in possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to state police, the piping had already been stripped and several items including a TV and furniture had been placed in the garage for removal.

McCausland said investigators believe burglars made entry by breaking into a rear door. Troopers reported most of the piping being removed from the basement, and due to the cut pipes water damage in the house.

The four men — Benjamin Foster, 35, of Rochester, New Hampshire; William Kimball, 36, of Lebanon; Cody Mros, 32, of South Berwick; and Shawn Sullivan, 48, of Union, New Hampshire — all still at the property when state police arrived, were charged with breaking into a vacant house.

Damage to the house was estimated to be several thousand dollars.

Foster, Kimball, Mros and Sullivan were taken to York County Jail. They were expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.