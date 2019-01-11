AUGUSTA, Maine — Police have arrested four people in Augusta after they received information that people were being held against their will at 36 Water Street.

Police Officers made contact with all of the occupants at 36 Water Street Apartment 6, around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 31.

Cinque Witherspoon,19, of Albany New York was arrested and is being charged with criminal threatening. His bail was set at $500.

Shayla Davis, 28, of Albany New York, was arrested and is being charged with criminal threatening. Her bail was set at $500.

Jennifer Nisby, 41, of Augusta was arrested and is being charged drug trafficking. Her bail was set at $1,000.

Jess Legendre, 33, of Augusta was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for negotiating a worthless instrument. His bail had been previously set at $500.