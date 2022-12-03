Reward offered for information leading to arrest of people responsible for illegally killing deer

Some meat was taken from the deer, but the rest was left to waste near the highway, according to the Maine Game Warden Service.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is offering a three-thousand-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for illegally killing two doe deer Thursday in Aroostook County.

The deer carcasses were found dumped on Interstate 95 south near mile marker 260 in the town of Benedicta, according to an email by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Communications Director Mark Latti.

Latti said some meat was taken from the deer, but the rest was left to waste near the highway between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1st. At least one of the deer was not registered, he added.

The Maine Operation Game Thief said anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-ALERT-US.