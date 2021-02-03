3-year investigation ends with Rumford man's arrest in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Maine man was arrested in Florida Tuesday afternoon on a warrant stemming from a three-year investigation.
The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit—South said in a release Tuesday that Seth Carey, 46, of Rumford had been under investigation since March 2018, when a 34-year-old woman reported to Rumford police that she had been sexually assaulted by Carey.
Police say because Carey was a locally practicing attorney in the Rumford area, the District Attorney’s Office had asked the Maine State Police to handle the investigation in conjunction with the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office.
Police say due to the nature of the complaint and related evidence involved, including the judicial review of warrants and records, the investigation took more than three years to complete.
Carey was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Orlando, Fla. on a warrant from Maine State Police for the following charges:
- Attempted gross sexual assault
- Attempted aggravated sex trafficking
- Unlawful sexual contact
- Domestic violence assault
- Engaging in prostitution
Police say Carey is currently being held at the Orange County Jail.
“[Tuesday’s] arrest is the culmination of three years of investigation by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – South and the review by the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office. Special thanks to the United States Marshal Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force and the Florida Caribbean/Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in locating and apprehending Carey while he was traveling out of state,” Maine State Police said in a release.