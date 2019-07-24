FARMINGTON, Maine — Three 17-year-old boys were seriously injured in a car crash Tuesday night on Morrison Hill Road in Farmington.

According to the Farmington Police Department, 17-year-old Zackary Delano was speeding and went off the road. That's when his 2003 Subaru hit a boulder, rolling onto its roof and catching fire.

Delano had two passengers with him -- Garrett Noble and Trevor Whelpley.

The Farmington Police Department said Whelpley was ejected from the car, and Delano and Noble had to be assisted out of the car.

Delano, Noble, and Whelpley were taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital to b treated for their injuries.

Police say Delano was driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Delano was charged with driving to endanger.