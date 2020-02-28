TOPSHAM, Maine — Three Maine residents were arrested and charged Thursday night after the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency seized four pounds of methamphetamine and one pound of cocaine.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland, the arrests and seizures took place in Topsham.

The following arrests were made:

Thomas Hammond, 21, of Fort Fairfield and Justin Smith, 31, of Lewiston are charged with class C possession of methamphetamine. Both men's bail was set at $500 cash.

Danielle McBreairty, 29, of Glenburn and Caribou is charged with class B trafficking in methamphetamine. Her bail is set at $5,000 cash.

McCausland said agents from the MDEA Mid-Coast District Task Force have been investigating the distribution of crystal meth by McBreairty for several months.

He said she would routinely travel out of state to purchase large amounts of the drug and would then return with multiple pounds, which she would sell along the mid-coast and in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

Thursday night, McCausland said agents located McBreairty traveling northbound in Brunswick and followed her to the Topsham Fair Mall. With the help of Topsham Police, they stopped the vehicle.

McBreairty and her two passengers in the truck, Hammond and Smith, were arrested after agents located methamphetamine and a loaded handgun in the truck.

McCausland said a locked backpack belonging to McBreairty was also located in the vehicle and, after obtaining a search warrant, officers found over four pounds of crystal methamphetamine and a pound of cocaine inside.

The street value of the seized drugs is $60,000.

The trio were transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset Thursday night.

