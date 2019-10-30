3 people arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Maine State Police arrested three people for aggravated drug trafficking after a traffic stop on Tuesday, October 29.

Police say their vehicle was stopped on I-95 northbound for a traffic infraction.

During the stop police located 114 grams of cocaine base and 10 grams of a suspected heroin/fentanyl mixture concealed in the vehicle.

The three occupants, 25-year-old Antron Owens (AKA "NUNU), of New York, 27-year-old Terrell Owens (AKA "RELL), of New York; and 35-year-old Danielle Eames-Powe of Bangor were arrested for aggravated trafficking.

South Portland Police and their K9 Unit assisted the State Police with the stop.

