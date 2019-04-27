BATH, Maine — Protesters blocking traffic on Washington Street and King Street in Bath were arrested after protesting the christening ceremony of the USS Lyndon B. Johnson.

The protesters were from the Maine Veterans for Peace, Code Pink and the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space.

Bath police say about 50-75 protesters were lining the sidewalks and that cars had to be turned around, and a bus was surrounded and unable to move around them.

Police say there were eight protesters at the rear of the bus that were ordered to get out of the roadway or face arrest. They refused and were taken into custody.

17 people were arrested following the eight after blocking King Street.

By 10 a.m., both roads were reopened for traffic to get through.

Some protesters laid on the pavement in defiance of the orders by police to get out of the road.

All 25 protesters were charged with obstructing a public road and eventually were released on bail at the Bath Police Department.

Those charged are expected to appear in court at the West Bath District Court on June 18th.