24-year-old man accused of breaking into Bangor home

Security video allegedly showed Tayler Cotton attempt to gain entry at the back door before forcing open and damaging the front porch door.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man is accused of breaking into a home on Second Street on Thursday.

Tayler Cotton, 24, was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and violation of conditions of release (bail). Cotton is still being held at the jail.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Second Street after a caller reported seeing a man force entry into a nearby home.

The suspect was last seen walking away from the victim’s residence, so officers converged on that area. Shortly thereafter, they located and arrested Cotton. Cotton was near Second Street Park at that time, according to police.