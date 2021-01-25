24-year-old Lewiston man wanted by police in alleged domestic abuse incidents

LPD is trying to contact Abdullahi Ali Issak to talk about two alleged domestic assaults that took place Saturday and Sunday

AUBURN, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department is looking for a 24-year-old who may be the man that apparently stabbed one man and struck another with a baseball bat Sunday night.

Police responded to the area of 54 Knox St for a disturbance reportedly involving “men with knives” and at least one with a baseball bat around 8:44 p.m. Sunday. Police arrived quickly to find the apparent altercation was over and found a man with a head injury.

A short time later, a different man from the same incident arrived at CMMC with an apparent stab wound.

At this time, there have been no arrests and both adult males are expected to recover from their respective injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.

LPD is looking to speak to Abdullahi Ali Issak, age 24 of Lewiston who, incidentally is also wanted in connection with a separate alleged domestic violence-related assault and criminal mischief reported the day prior on Jan. 23 at 9:20 a.m. at the same address.

Auburn Police also have an active investigation open seeking a warrant of arrest for Abdullahi Issak for a number of criminal charges stemming from an incident earlier in the day on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at an Auburn address.